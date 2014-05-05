Three MLS Mid-Week Matches On Tap For Wednesday

There will be no need to wait until the weekend for MLS action as league play will resume this Wednesday with three matches on the schedule.

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew. BBVA Compass Stadium. 8PM ET. TV- MLS LIVE, CSN-HOU, TWCSC-OH

One point separates these two sides with Columbus sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 12 points , and Houston in sixth place with 11 points. The Dynamo will have momentum after a big win this past Saturday besting Chivas USA 4-1 The Crew will look to rebound after a loss to Sporting KC dropping a 2-0 result on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas. Century Link Field. 10PM ET. TV- MLS LIVE, JOEtv, TWCSN-TX.

After a comeback win against the Philadelphia Union, the Sounders sit atop the Western Conference table three points clear of Real Salt Lake. FC Dallas will look to join them with a three point result after losing to New York Red Bulls on Sunday 1-0.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids. Buck Shaw Stadium. 1030PM ET. TV- MLS LIVE, Altitude, CSN-Bay Area.

The Earthquakes are joined with Chivas USA at the bottom of the Western Conference table and are continuing the struggle to get things going in the 2014 season. After suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps, they now turn their attention to Colorado who in their last meeting on April 19th settled for a 0-0 draw. Colorado on the other hand comes off of a 1-0 win against the LA Galaxy and currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference.

In the meantime, here's a look at the week 9 highlights.