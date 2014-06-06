Ireland - Costa Rica Live Score of World Cup 2014 Friendly
VAVEL USA
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

FULL TIME:, Final score. Ireland 1-1 Costa Rica. Thats it from PPL Park. Be sure to stay with Vavel.com for all of the coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

90:00:, Two minutes of added time.

88:00:, Winding down here. Costa Rica desperately looking for the go-ahead goal.

85:00:, Costa Rica sub. Campell- off, Calvo- on.

84:00:, Ireland continues to play with a solid defense.

82:00:, Ireland sub. Keane out. Hoolahan in.

80:00:, Costa Rica heads up the field again. Costless kick to Ireland.

79:00:, Costa Rica with another shot. Forde has it.

76:00:, Campbell with a shot from distance for Costa Rica, but it sails over the crossbar.

74:00:, Ireland sends it deep, but Costa Rica has it.

71:00:, Corner Kick to Ireland. Costa Rica ball.

69:00:, Ireland sub. Doyle out. Long- on.

68:00:, The excitement builds! Costa Rica threatens again.

67:00:, Very much a World Cup atmosphere here at PPL Park!

66:00:, Penalty Kick is NO GOOD!

65:00:, Penalty! Against Costa Rica. Robbie Keane will take it.

63:00:, GOAL! Costa Rica. Penalty Kick by Celso Borges.

62:00:, Its a Penalty for Costa Rica!

61:43: Costa Rica with yet another chance at goal. Nothing.

61:00:, Offside. Ireland.

58:00:, Costa Rica with a chance in the penalty area. Ireland has it.

56:00:, Yellow Card. Mclean (Ireland)

55:00:, Costa Rica continuing the pressure.

52:00:, With playing with ten men, Costa Rica is doing a nice job at creating chances.

51:00:, Marco Urena (Costa Rica) tripped up in the box. No penalty.

50:00:, Costa Rica with a shot, but goes wide.

49:00; Ireland heads into the box. Goal Kick to Costa Rica.

Second half is underway.

Costa Rica Sub:, Out- Navas In- Pemberton.

Half Time:, Ireland 1-0 Costa Rica.

45:00:, Three minutes of added time.

45:00:, Ireland Yellow card. Marc Wilson.

43:00:, With Costa Rica playing with 10 men. Things could get interesting.

40:00:, RED CARD. Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica)

39:00; Ireland Sub. Out- Mark Wilson. On- James McLean.

38:00:, Celso Borges (Costa Rica) with a beauty of a shot. But just skims the crossbar. Goal kick.

35:00:, Stephen Kelly (Ireland)being attended to at the touch-line. Hes back on.

32:00:, Costa Rica with a chance in the penalty area. Nothing doing.

30:00:, Ireland heading up field again. Costa Rica has none of it.

28:04:, Costa Rica player is down. Appears to be Gonzalez. Seems ok.

24:00:, Ireland is playing very well on defense which is making Costa Rica's scoring chances seemingly hard.

21:57:, Costa Rica fans are singing to get their side back into it.

21:00:, Ireland still applying pressure.

19:00:, Costless kick to Costa Rica.

17:00:, GOAL. Kevin Doyle (Ireland)

16:00:, Costa Rica threatning just outside the penalty area.

15:00:, Offside. Robbie Keane.

13:00:, Both sides doing a nice job controlling posession.

10:00:, Costless kick to Costa Rica. Sent out of bounds. Throw in.

7:00:, Costless kick for Ireland which is sent in for a header, but just wide.

6:50:, Costa Rica fans are singing. And they are LOUD!

5:45:, Robbie Keane tripped up just outside the penalty area. No foul.

3:20:, Campell (CR) makes a nice move to the inside, but its gobbles up.

2:00:, Costa Rica heads up field but nothing doing.

0:42:, Ireland starts with possesion. Goal kick for Costa Rica.

Its a sea of red at PPL Park. Alot of supporters for Costa Rica.

Anthems for Costa Rica and Ireland have been played and we are ready to go.

Referee for tonights match is Raul Castro (HON), bench side -Christian Ramirez (HON), far side -Ronaldo De La Cruz (GUA) and the fourth official will be Juan Carlos Guerra (GUA)

PPL Park is an 18,500 seat stadium located on the banks of the Deleware River in Chester, PA. It is the home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer.

Just a little more than a half hour from the start of the match. Both sides have taken to the pitch for their pre-match warm-ups.

Regardless of what Costa Rica does tonight, any fans of the nation have ever right to be proud of making to the World Cup next week. As one of the smallest countries to qualify, this feat is not taken lightly.