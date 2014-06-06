Ireland - Costa Rica Live Score of World Cup 2014 Friendly

FULL TIME:, Final score. Ireland 1-1 Costa Rica. Thats it from PPL Park. Be sure to stay with Vavel.com for all of the coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

90:00:, Two minutes of added time.

88:00:, Winding down here. Costa Rica desperately looking for the go-ahead goal.

85:00:, Costa Rica sub. Campell- off, Calvo- on.

84:00:, Ireland continues to play with a solid defense.

82:00:, Ireland sub. Keane out. Hoolahan in.

80:00:, Costa Rica heads up the field again. Costless kick to Ireland.

79:00:, Costa Rica with another shot. Forde has it.

76:00:, Campbell with a shot from distance for Costa Rica, but it sails over the crossbar.

74:00:, Ireland sends it deep, but Costa Rica has it.

71:00:, Corner Kick to Ireland. Costa Rica ball.

69:00:, Ireland sub. Doyle out. Long- on.

68:00:, The excitement builds! Costa Rica threatens again.

67:00:, Very much a World Cup atmosphere here at PPL Park!

66:00:, Penalty Kick is NO GOOD!

65:00:, Penalty! Against Costa Rica. Robbie Keane will take it.

63:00:, GOAL! Costa Rica. Penalty Kick by Celso Borges.

62:00:, Its a Penalty for Costa Rica!

61:43: Costa Rica with yet another chance at goal. Nothing.

61:00:, Offside. Ireland.

58:00:, Costa Rica with a chance in the penalty area. Ireland has it.

56:00:, Yellow Card. Mclean (Ireland)

55:00:, Costa Rica continuing the pressure.

52:00:, With playing with ten men, Costa Rica is doing a nice job at creating chances.

51:00:, Marco Urena (Costa Rica) tripped up in the box. No penalty.

50:00:, Costa Rica with a shot, but goes wide.

49:00; Ireland heads into the box. Goal Kick to Costa Rica.

Second half is underway.

Costa Rica Sub:, Out- Navas In- Pemberton.

Half Time:, Ireland 1-0 Costa Rica.

45:00:, Three minutes of added time.

45:00:, Ireland Yellow card. Marc Wilson.

43:00:, With Costa Rica playing with 10 men. Things could get interesting.

40:00:, RED CARD. Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica)

39:00; Ireland Sub. Out- Mark Wilson. On- James McLean.

38:00:, Celso Borges (Costa Rica) with a beauty of a shot. But just skims the crossbar. Goal kick.

35:00:, Stephen Kelly (Ireland)being attended to at the touch-line. Hes back on.

32:00:, Costa Rica with a chance in the penalty area. Nothing doing.

30:00:, Ireland heading up field again. Costa Rica has none of it.

28:04:, Costa Rica player is down. Appears to be Gonzalez. Seems ok.

24:00:, Ireland is playing very well on defense which is making Costa Rica's scoring chances seemingly hard.

21:57:, Costa Rica fans are singing to get their side back into it.

21:00:, Ireland still applying pressure.

19:00:, Costless kick to Costa Rica.

17:00:, GOAL. Kevin Doyle (Ireland)

16:00:, Costa Rica threatning just outside the penalty area.

15:00:, Offside. Robbie Keane.

13:00:, Both sides doing a nice job controlling posession.

10:00:, Costless kick to Costa Rica. Sent out of bounds. Throw in.

7:00:, Costless kick for Ireland which is sent in for a header, but just wide.

6:50:, Costa Rica fans are singing. And they are LOUD!

5:45:, Robbie Keane tripped up just outside the penalty area. No foul.

3:20:, Campell (CR) makes a nice move to the inside, but its gobbles up.

2:00:, Costa Rica heads up field but nothing doing.

0:42:, Ireland starts with possesion. Goal kick for Costa Rica.

Its a sea of red at PPL Park. Alot of supporters for Costa Rica.

Anthems for Costa Rica and Ireland have been played and we are ready to go.

Referee for tonights match is Raul Castro (HON), bench side -Christian Ramirez (HON), far side -Ronaldo De La Cruz (GUA) and the fourth official will be Juan Carlos Guerra (GUA)

PPL Park is an 18,500 seat stadium located on the banks of the Deleware River in Chester, PA. It is the home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer.

Just a little more than a half hour from the start of the match. Both sides have taken to the pitch for their pre-match warm-ups.

Regardless of what Costa Rica does tonight, any fans of the nation have ever right to be proud of making to the World Cup next week. As one of the smallest countries to qualify, this feat is not taken lightly.

Just to make matters worse, the USMNT would face Costa Rica in the group stage of the 2013 Gold Cup. It seemed like the game would end in a tie, but right at the end, midfielder, Brek Shea and Landon Donovan made the magic happen.

Costa Rica is not a fan of playing matches here in the U.S. for several reasons, one of those dates back to that blizzard game in Colorado last year.

Tonight's match-up favors Costa Rica for two reasons. First off, their team plays a quick counter attack and offensive strategy then that of Ireland. Secondly, the Irish play a similar style to that of England, Costa Rica's first match of the 2014 World Cup. Obviously Ireland is not on the same level of talent that England is, but if Costa Rica grabs a win tonight, the thought of an upset win against England certainly is a possibilty.

On the flip side for Ireland, there is nothing to lose tonight. No World Cup games, just another international friendly to keep their players in form for Euro qualifying. Ireland has only scored twice in 2014. The goals have come from Shane Long and Johnathan Walters. Because of Keane playing in-front of MLS fans tonight, it can be expected that he will want to impress as much as possible, especially with MLS All-Start voting underway.

For Costa Rica, the team has struggled to score goals during the first six months of 2014. Three different players have one goal each, those being Byan Ruiz, Alvara Saborio and Joel Campbell. This team is heading into the World Cup with a serious scoring problem, and not in a good way. Costa Rica finds themselves in a group with Italy, England and Uruguay. The group is basically the "Group of Death 2.0," making the teams chances of scoring numerous goals, incredibly difficult.

Ireland marches into tonight's match with thier golden-boy, Robbie Keane, leading the charge. Keane leads the Irish into tonight's match after a increbily surprising 0-0 draw against Italy in their previous match. Over the past five matches for Ireland, their record is 1-2-2. The squad's record is nothing to right home about, but the two draws came against high level opponents, those being Italy and Poland.

Costa Rica comes into this match having only won one match in 2014. For a team that is looking to make a solid impact at the World Cup in a few days, a win tonight is a must. The last time Costa Rica won in 2014, it was a 2-1 victory against Paraguay. Shortly after naming his 23-man roster, Head Coach Jorge Luis Pinto saw his team fall 3-1 to Japan in a friendly down in sunny Florida. There was certainly nothing sunny about the performance by Costa Rica though. After scoring first, Costa Rica would conceed three unanswered goals to close out the match. As previously stated before, a win tonight is an absolute must for the struggling nation of Costa Rica.

Weclome to PPL Park in Chester, PA for an International friendly between Ireland and Costa Rica. Be sure to stay with Vavel.com for continuing coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Costa Rica -the three time Gold Cup winners are headed to their fourth World Cup.