Rumor: Augustin Farias to DC United

According to sources in Argentina, 26-year-old playmaking midfielder Augustin Farias may be on the move to DC United. Farias last played at Nueva Chicago in Argentina, and appeared to be out of a contract.

He had reportedly been on trial with the four-time MLS Cup Champions, who had been looking for a playmaking central attacking midfielder all season.

Farias is best when deployed centrally or out right, who as the video below indicates has good vision on the ball, although he appears to be significantly right footed. He can also do the possession-maintaining work manager Ben Olsen expects of his midfielders and could allow Nick DeLeon and Luis Silva to push forward. He can also create many plays on his own, although he is not a final-ball specialist like an Andrea Pirlo or Juan-Roman Riquelme, who would have been a much more glamorous signing for the capital club.

If he signs, Augustin Farias would not be spending 2014 with the Black and Red. Rather, DC United has been reported to send the Argentine on loan to Nacional B side Banfield for six months. So the earliest fans would be able to see their new playmaker could be February 2015, if DC United make it to the knockout stages of the 2014-15 CONCACAF Champions League.