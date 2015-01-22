Hope Solo Suspended 30 Days Following Husband's DUI

The legal issues continue for Hope Solo as she is to be suspended 30 days by US Soccer that will be effective immediately. On Monday, her two cases of domestic violence assaults were dropped. Now she will be suspended because of a driving under the influence charge by her husband, Jerramy Stevens. Stevens was pulled over at two in the morning in Los Angeles.

Instead of cooperating with the police officer who pulled Stevens over, she was very mad at him and started to get very violent and combative. Therefore, as her punishment she will be suspended for 30 days. During this span, Hope Solo will miss two games with the United States Women’s National Team.

Hope Solo on her suspension, "I accept and respect the Federation’s decision, and more importantly, I apologize for disappointing my teammates, coaches and the Federation who have always supported me," Solo said in a statement. "I think it’s best for me to take a break, decompress from the stress of the last several months, and come back mentally and physically ready to positively contribute to the team."

In order for Hope Solo to return, she will need to be reinstated by the coach Jill Ellis as well as FIFA. Her NWSL team, the Seattle Reign, will welcome her back in April and won't be suspending or doing anything involving a possible punishment. The two games Solo will be missing for the USWNT are against France on February 8th and England on the 13th of February.