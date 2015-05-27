FIFA Officials Arrested, Face Extradition to the US

In one of the possibly biggest FIFA story in years, up to 10 FIFA executives will be arrested Wednesday on charges indicted by the US. The Swiss police entered a five star hotel in Zurich Wednesday to arrest them, under guidance from the United States.

Swiss officers went right to the registration desk, got keys, headed upstairs to make arrests, per @MichaelSSchmidt on Twitter.

US Attorney-General & FBI to a hold press conference on the matter in Brooklyn, New York at 3.30 GMT.

CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb among the indicted, according to the New York Times.

Officials tell ABC that indictments will focus on allegations of bribery & corruption in connection w/ awarding of 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

The arrests are expected to be announced in New York as soon as Wednesday morning.

From the exclusive New York Times Report:

"As leaders of FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, gathered for their annual meeting, Swiss law enforcement officials arrived unannounced at the Baur au Lac hotel, an elegant five-star property with views of the Alps and Lake Zurich. The arrests were made at the request of the United States Justice Department, which brought charges in the Eastern District of New York, based in Brooklyn, according to law enforcement officials."

The charges include wire fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Prosecutors plan to indicate more FIFA executives, most of whom are currently not in Zurich.

Switzerland has a treaty with the US that will allow the United States to extradite them to the US, as the NY Times explains;

"Switzerland’s treaty with the United States is unusual in that it gives Swiss authorities the power to refuse extradition for tax crimes, but on matters of general criminal law, the Swiss have agreed to turn people over for prosecution in American courts."

The investigation is believed to have uncovered evidence of tax evasion, money laundering, and possibly bribery. The investigation began in 2010, when FIFA gave Russia and Qatar the rights to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively. Both bids are under investigation on accounts of bribery and corruption in the voting process.

Law enforcement said that Sepp Blater, FIFA's president, was not charged, although Blatter himself is under major scrutiny specifically on the labor issues in Qatar. Blatter is running for reelection on Friday, while these arrests could make a dent in his reelection plans.

This situation is ongoing.

UPDATE: Swiss agent just walked out of hotel with two bags of evidence (via @MichaelSSchmidt)