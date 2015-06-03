Philadelphia Union Dismantle Columbus Crew 3-0

CHESTER, PA- The Philadelphia Union took down the Columbus Crew 3-0 in a Wednesday night showdown between the two Eastern Conference sides. With goals from C.J. Sapong, Sebastien LeToux, and Vincent Noguiera, the Union have now put themselves above the red line in the Eastern Conference standings. "I'm happy for the guys to get a comfortable win at home," said head coach Jim Curtin following the result. "Even though we lost in DC it was a good performance and thats four good perfomances in a row."

The first half would start with both teams struggling to take control of the match including a couple of questionable offside calls throughout the beginning and middle of the half. Columbus would eventually try to gain possession for a couple of tries at goal, but it would be the Union who were able to be successful on the counter attacks to give them the advantage for most of the half. The Union would open up the scoring in the 41st minute by way of a pass from Sebastien LeToux to C.J. Sapong, who came in for Fernando Aristeguieta due to an injury to take the lead 1-0. The injury to Fernando is still unclear and will be evaluated for an update on Thursday.

In the second half, Vincent Noguiera would chip one in off of a miscue from goal keeper Steve Clark from outside the 18 yard box to make it 2-0. The Union would connect again in the 57th minute from Sebastien LeToux, assisted by Sheannon Williams made it 3-0. It was LeToux's first goal in 13 games. A bright spot on the field would be midfielder Brian Carroll who continued to show a great deal of success for the Union. "He put out a ton of fires tonight." added Curtin. "He's a guy that does so many little things that don't show up on the stat sheet. B.C does his job quietly."

Once again, the Union will have a quick turn-around and face NYCFC at PPL Park on Saturday.