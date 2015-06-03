Philadelphia Union Dismantle Columbus Crew 3-0
Photo credit: MLS

CHESTER, PA- The Philadelphia Union took down the Columbus Crew 3-0 in a Wednesday night showdown between the two Eastern Conference sides. With goals from C.J. Sapong, Sebastien LeToux, and Vincent Noguiera, the Union have now put themselves above the red line in the Eastern Conference standings. "I'm happy for the guys to get a comfortable win at home," said head coach Jim Curtin following the result. "Even though we lost in DC it was a good performance and thats four good perfomances in a row."