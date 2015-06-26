Streaking C.J. Sapong Looks To Continue Hot Streak, Keep Philadelphia Union Firing

After squeaking out three points against a depleted Seattle Sounders side, the Philadelphia Union will set their sights on the eighth placed Montral Impact at PPL Park on Saturday (7PM ET. television- MLS LIVE, 6ABC). The Union are currently sitting in seventh place, just below the red line in the Eastern Conference standings and with both teams separated by just one point, the Union are in need of those three crucial points if they are to have a shot at the playoffs.

The Union are shifting the momentum after the victory against Seattle most notably with the help of forward C.J. Sapong. Sapong is riding a career-long three game goal scoring streak and has scored a goal in four of the last five matches. "I can’t really remember if I had quite a stretch in Kansas City, but what I really enjoy the most is enjoying it and having fun on the field. So for me that’s all I can ask for," added Sapong on Wednesday.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see if he can keep the streak going considering the season he has had so far. After a cheekbone fracture at the start of the season and a DUI arrest last month, the Union striker has turned things around for the better.

"I love that he’s a striker, he's scoring goals but a lot of the little things and the work he does, to see him running in the 90th minute there to close guys down and fight and get a piece of guys was exceptional. Really happy for him, he’s been through a lot this year and I think he is on pace to have a very good year in terms of goal op that I think he’ll probably, if he maintains his form break his past record in that regard." said head coach Jim Curtin after the Seatlle game on Wednesday.

The Union are 2-4-2 all time against Montreal. In the previous metting, the Union secured a 2-1 victory at PPL Park on August 9th of last year.

Fireworks postponed.

The fireworks display scheduled following Saturday night's game have been postponed due to foul weather. Heavy rains are expected during the match and into the late night hours. They have been rescheduled for July 11th when the Union take on the Portland Timbers.