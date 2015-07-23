Mexico Reaches Final In Game Filled With Ugly And Chaotic Scenes

Atlanta, GA- For the second straight knockout match in this Gold Cup, Mexico defeated its opponent in a highly controversial way. Mexico defeated Panama 2-1 in extra time to advance to Sunday's final against Jamaica.

Panama played at a man down after forward Luis Tejada drew a red card and was ejected for his elbow with Mexico's Rodriguez about 25 minutes into the match.

Andres Guardado scored two goals on penalty kicks, including the match winner in extra time, and Mexico beat a short-handed and angry Panama 2-1 in the Gold Cup semifinals.

The scoreline will read that the Mexicans beat Panama 2-1, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story of match that was decided by a horrible refereeing decision with less than two minutes of regulation remaining. It will also be remembered for its ugly scenes of discontent from players and fans alike.

Panama's Roman Torres scored on a header early in the second half, and the 1-0 lead held until Guardado's penalty kick in stoppage time.

In the 88th minute a penalty was called on Torres for touching the ball in the penalty area with his hands. Panama players protested and Mexican fans began to throw debris such as bottles onto the field for the second time in the match. The match had to be stopped for around 10 minutes, and then the penalty was taken.

The Univision Deportes call of the goal was perfect: "GOLLL DE MARK GEIGER, ARBITRO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS"

Andres Guardado converted the late penalty just like he did in the quarterfinals against Costa Rica, and then another one in extra time to keep El Tri alive in their quest for Gold Cup glory.

Panama's bench applauded sarcastically for Geiger, knowing its future in the tournament had been sealed.

Panama’s players rushed at referee Mark Geiger at the final whistle, before security stepped in and moved the official away to safety.

Panama coach Hernan Gomez called it a "stolen goal."

"I ask myself why did this happen?" Gomez said through a translator. "We were doing everything well. It is very sad. We are people of football and I still can't believe this happened and I wonder if this really happened."

How bad was the officiating? Bad enough that Mexico star Guardado even considered missing his first penalty kick on purpose as a sign of protest and sportsmanship.

"I thought about it, but one has to be professional," Guardado said, per CBS Sports. "We've been on the other side."

Mexican coach Miguel Herrera agreed with the press that the first penalty should have not been called.

"This is not the ideal situation," Herrera said. "It wasn't the ideal way to win. We didn't produce football," he said. "We had nothing to do with that."

Mexico will play Jamaica in the final Sunday in Philadelphia. Jamaica upset defending champion United States 2-1 in the first semifinal.