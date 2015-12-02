Sebastian Giovinco Named 2015 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award Winner

Toronto FC’s attacker Sebastian Giovinco was awarded the Landon Donovan Major League Soccer (MLS) MVP of the 2015 MLS regular season. MLS announced this in press conference on Wednesday at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada.

“I am very…very…very happy for this award,” a smiling Giovinco said in the press conference. “And I would like to win more.”

The 28-year-old forward became the first TFC player to win the MVP Award in the clubs nine year history. Giovinco is also the first player to win the newly renamed Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award. The league’s highest recognition to a Toronto player, caps off a historical season for the Reds. The Italian international carried the club to their first MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in the clubs history.

He accomplished this by also winning the MLS Audi Golden Boot Award by scoring 22 goals in his first season plus finishing the campaign with a league high 16 assists. Not to mention he also won the league’s Newcomer of the Year award in the process.

The former Juventus F.C. player was also nominated into the 2015 MLS best XI. He also is in the finals for AT&T Goal of the Year award. The winner of that competition will be announced later this week.

The Italian international has already made history in MLS by becoming the first player to win all these awards in not just one season but in his first: the MVP, Golden Boot, Newcomer of the Year, and getting voted into the best eleven. He can break his own record by winning his fifth award this season before the weekend. At the end of the day that equals a good debut in any league.

However, the Atomic Ant made it clear that he has more goals to accomplish in MLS then just winning individual awards.

“This has been his best season so far,” the translator said for Giovinco. “Too bad though, soccer is a team sport and that he could not win with the team this year. He has ensured that next year he will try to win and fight for the championship.”