Portland Thorns host Orlando Pride in historic season opener
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

History will be made Sunday night when the Portland Thorns play host to NWSL expansion club Orlando Pride at 10pm ET at Providence Park. Sunday’s match also holds an even bigger storyline as Alex Morgan returns to Portland but this time wearing the royal purple of Orlando.

Orlando Pride makes debut

Orlando enters their first season in NWSL and boasts a roster of talented players that can take the top off an opposing team’s defense any day. Former U.S. Women’s National Team coach Tom Sermanni takes the reigns of the Pride in hopes of establishing a dominant presence in the NWSL. Sermanni also coaches the Australian Women’s National Team, thus giving his experience an even larger checkmark on his resume.

Sermanni knows this weekend’s opening match will be a true test of what his club is capable of doing. “Overall, we’re really looking forward to the game,” Coach Sermanni said. “This is a real test on Sunday. And you never quite know where you’re at until you go in there.” 

A true test indeed. What better way as a coach to gauge how your club is shaping up by taking on one of the top teams in the league.