Philadelphia Union take on Columbus Crew before Copa America break
Both sides enter desperate for good results. (Photo Courtesy of Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports)

The Philadelphia Union return home after an impressive two game road trip to face the Columbus Crew at Talen Energy Stadium on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, MLS LIVE). This will be the second of three total matchups between the two sides this season.

In the first match between the sides in March, Philadelphia picked up their first win at MAPFRE Stadium in their history by a 2-1 margin despite Columbus dominating most of the possession and shot stats. Chris Pontius notched both goals for the Union, while former Columbus forward Kei Kamara scored a late goal to make things tighter in the closing minutes.