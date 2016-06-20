Seattle Reign FC earn road point against Sky Blue FC

Piscataway,NJ- On Sunday evening, Seattle Reign FC traveled to Yurcak Field at Rutgers University to take on Sky Blue FC and left with a crucial road after a scoreless draw.

Sky Blue FC had one of their best shots on net in the 12th minute when Taylor Lytle ripped a shot from the top of the box, beat Reign goalkeeper Hope Solo, but hit the crossbar. The ball ricocheted off the crossbar and landed again at Lytle’s feet, who hit a weak shot that Solo did well to dive to her right and make the save.

Seattle would answer back with their own shot off the crossbar five minutes later. In the 17th minute, Reign midfielder Kim Little was played through by defender Lauren Barnes on the left side of the box. Little took the ball to the touchline and a hit a low cross back across the box, where Jessica Fishlock would connect with the ball, but have her shot denied by the crossbar.

Both sides went back and forth with attempts on net in the first 45, but neither side were able to find the tiebreaking goal.

Second Half opens with controversial no penalty call

The second half opened up with some controversy, when, in the 52nd minute, Sky Blue midfielder Tasha Kai appeared to be pushed down in the box by Seattle defender Kendall Fletcher during a corner kick. Kai clamored to the referee for the penalty call, but referee Margaret Domka did not see much in the challenge.

Hope Solo rises to the occassion on Sunday evening

Reign and the United States Women's National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo was busy during much of the game and did well to keep her team level at zero. In the 54th minute, Solo had one of her better saves of the game, when she parried a shot by Sky Blue forward Leah Galton away from danger after going one-on-one with her.

Christie Rampone comes up big for Sky Blue FC

On the Sky Blue, it is hard to overlook the work of centerback Christie Rampone, along with goalkeeper Caroline Stanley, in Sunday’s match. Rampone was the anchor her team needed in the backline and came up big in the 63rd minute when she deflected a Kim Little shot away from the open net to keep the game level. Stanley added three saves on the day as well as showed poise between the goalposts need to secure a point against a potent offense side in Seattle.

The whistle would blow after stoppage time with both teams deadlocked in a 0-0 tie.

Where do both teams go from here?

After Sunday’s draw, both teams see themselves in similar place in the standings. After Sunday, Seattle moved to 3-3-3 (12 points) on the season, which is good for fifth place tie with Orlando Pride. Close on Seattle’s heels is Sky Blue FC, who are two points behind Seattle in sixth place with a 2-3-4 (10 points) record.

Seattle will be back in action next Saturday, June 25th, when they continue their road trip with a 2015 NWSL Championship rematch against FC Kansas City at Swope Soccer Village. Sky Blue FC will travel to Maureen Hendricks Field at Maryland SoccerPlex to take on the Washington Spirit as well on Saturday. Both Kickoffs are scheduled for 7 PM EST.