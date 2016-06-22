Lionel Messi breaks Argentine goalscoring record with free kick against United States
The United States couldn't stop Lionel Messi from breaking the Argentine international goalscoring record for very long on Tuesday evening's Copa America Centenario semifinal match in Houston.

Messi curled a 32nd-minute free kick into the top-right corner of Brad Guzan's goal, putting La Albiceleste up 2-0 and marking the 55th goal he has scored for his country. Coming into the match, Messi was tied with Gabriel Batistuta's record of 54 goals for Argentina.