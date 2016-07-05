2 Up Front Soccer Show Episode #53

2 Up Front Soccer Show and VAVEL USA are excited to bring you a show about all things American Soccer. Listen in weekly for new shows and insight on the world of Soccer.

Baxter Colburn and Simon Provan receive a special honor from MLSsoccer.com to open the show. Simon makes sure that it is something fans will either love or hate the guys for going forward too!

Joining the show this week are Portland Thorns Head Coach Mark Parsons and Houston Dash forward Denise O'Sullivan. Each talks about their journey in NWSL and how their respective teams are fairing this season.

Simon geeks out over US Open Cup talk and even what England should do about the rumors of Jurgen Klinsmann becoming their new manager. New MLS Power Rankings and Predictions are presented as well to close out the show.

Want more info about the show? Email us at [email protected] or visit our website,www.2upfrontsoccer.com.