Simon Provan has the week off, so, Corey Plath comes in off the bench to co-host with Baxter Colburn. This week's show features topics surround the 2016 Euro's, Tim Howard to MLS, Messi going to jail (not really), and a host of other engaging and thought-provoking topics. We are joined on the show this week by Western New York Flash & Canadian International Sabrina D'Angelo, along with, San Jose Earthquakes forward Quincy Amerikwa.
If you have a comment about today's show, email us ([email protected]), find us on Facebook & Twitter or visit our website (www.2upfrontsoccer.com). Thanks for your continued listenership and support!
Soccer VAVEL
2 Up Front Soccer Show Episode #54
Simon Provan is off this week, so Corey Plath joins Baxter Colburn to talk MLS, NWSL, Euro 2016 and more!
Simon Provan has the week off, so, Corey Plath comes in off the bench to co-host with Baxter Colburn. This week's show features topics surround the 2016 Euro's, Tim Howard to MLS, Messi going to jail (not really), and a host of other engaging and thought-provoking topics. We are joined on the show this week by Western New York Flash & Canadian International Sabrina D'Angelo, along with, San Jose Earthquakes forward Quincy Amerikwa.