2 Up Front Soccer Show Episode #54

Simon Provan has the week off, so, Corey Plath comes in off the bench to co-host with Baxter Colburn. This week's show features topics surround the 2016 Euro's, Tim Howard to MLS, Messi going to jail (not really), and a host of other engaging and thought-provoking topics. We are joined on the show this week by Western New York Flash & Canadian International Sabrina D'Angelo, along with, San Jose Earthquakes forward Quincy Amerikwa.



