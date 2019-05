2 Up Front welcomes Corey Plath back for another week of co-hosting while Simon Provan is off on assignment. This week's guests bring a fresh and exciting perspective on the world of soccer.

Our Guests this week include:

-Bavarians FC head coach Patrick Hodgins

-OnMilwaukee sports editor Jimmy Carlton

-FC Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta



Find us anytime, anywhere at www.2upfrontsoccer.com.