2 Up Front Soccer Show #56

Simon Provan has returned to the show! After a long break in Portland, the guys finally reunite for a killer show. Joining us on the show this week are New England Revolution forward Femi Hollinger-Jansen, Orlando City B's Michael Cox, and VAVEL USA NWSL Editor Bianca Verar. The guys talk about the MLS All-Star game roster, transfer season, upcoming matches in NWSL and MLS and more!



Email the show anytime at [email protected] or visit our website,www.2upfrontsoccer.com