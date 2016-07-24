Montreal Impact dominate Philadelphia Union behind Didier Drogba hat trick

Montreal- On Saturday night, Didier Drogba added a hat trick as the Montreal Impact dominated an exhausted Philadelphia Union side to a scoreline of 5-1 in front of 20,801 raucous spectators at Saputo Stadium.

Coming off a penalty kick loss to New England Revolution on Wednesday night in US Open Cup action, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin made a few adjustments. Ray Gaddis moved over to left back to give Fabinho a rest as MLS All-Star Keegan Rosenberry was inserted back into the lineup. Brian Carroll joined the starting eleven in the number six role as Warren Creavalle was relegated to the bench and Sebastien Le Toux started on the right wing for the suspended Ilsinho.

Impact dominate from the first whistle

Montreal dominated play in the first half from the opening whistle on as Philadelphia looked lethargic on the ball.

Montreal would open the scoring in the first 20 minutes off a great give and go between Impact left back Ambroise Oyongo and central attacking midfielder Ignacio Piatti.

In the 19th minute, Oyongo received the ball back from Piatti on the left wing and played the ball into the box. The ball skipped right over the outstretched leg of center back Richie Marquez and right onto the foot of Drogba for the easy goal and 1-0 lead.

Didier Drogba and Ignacio Piatti run Union ragged

Drogba and Piatti were not done with the Union in the first half.

In the 42nd minute, Piatti intercepted an errant Rosenberry pass to Tranquillo Barnetta in the Union half. The Argentine midfielder cut towards goal on a breakaway but was turned away by an excellent kick save from Union goalkeeper Andre Blake. However, the save kicked the ball right to the feet of Drogba and the Ivory Coast International calmly slotted the ball home in the wide open net for the 2-0 Impact lead.

The second half would be more of the same from Montreal as they added a third in the first ten minutes of the second half.

In the 52nd minute, Piatti found Drogba as he split Gaddis and Marquez. When neither defender picked up the 38-year-old, Drogba easily slid the ball past Blake again for his hat trick goal and 3-0 Montreal lead.

Chris Pontius scores a late goal, but too little, too late

The Union tried to make it competitive in the 72nd minute when Chris Pontius scored a headed goal to cut the lead to two, but it would not be enough as Montreal were not done scoring.

Ignacio Piatti adds a goal to his two assists in win

To top off his excellent game, Piatti added the fourth Impact goal in the 87th minute on a top class volley goal.

Second half sub Matteo Mancosu would add to the Union’s humiliation when he scored the fifth Impact goal in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Referee Ismail Elfath would blow the whistle two minutes later as the Montreal took all three points in the 5-1 drubbing of the Union.

Where do both teams go from here?

Philadelphia will have a week off for the MLS All-Star break to regroup before Real Salt Lake comes to Talen Energy Stadium on Sunday, July 31st. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST. Montreal will also be in action next Sunday when they head to RFK Stadium to take on D.C. United. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST.