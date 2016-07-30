Houston Dash unable to hold on to lead against Western New York Flash

Despite the slight threat of lightning a few hours before kick off, the Houston Dash and Western New York Flash battled it out on Saturday night. This was the last match for both teams before heading into the Olympic Break.

Goals for both sides in first half

It didn’t take long for the visitors to get comfortable. They made it into the Dash’s 18 almost right away. Houston was unable to properly clear the ball after the Flash’s few attempts, and when the ball fell right in front of Lianne Sanderson, she was able to slot it past a diving Bianca Henninger to give the Flash the lead in the third minute. A chance came for the Dash when forward Melissa Henderson was fouled right outside of the box. Rachel Daly lined up to take it, but wasn’t very lucky as she hit the wall, and the ball was promptly cleared. From there, the two teams traded chances back and forth, but the Flash were looking to get the better end of plays. In the 19th minute, the Dash had their best chance so far when midfielder Stephanie Ochs made her way down the right flank and played a ball to Henderson, who flicked it on. Kealia Ohai managed to get a hold of the ball and served it in, but neither Daly or Denise O’Sullivan were able to get on the end of it.

The Dash’s answer to the early goal came in the 31st minute. Daly found the ball at midfield and dribbled all the way down. About 30 yards out, she curled a shot into the left corner of the goal to tie it up right before the league-regulated water break. Houston came really close to scoring another in the 40th minute, when O’Sullivan tried her luck outside of the box, but it rolled just was the post. The chance starting coming more frequently for the Dash, but they were unable to put any of them away. With momentum on the Dash’s side, teams entered the locker room in a 1-1 draw.

Flash captain Jessica McDonald played a major part of getting the point out of tonight's match. | Keeper Notes

Dash gain lead then let it slip

The Dash still had momentum going into the second half. Kealia Ohai collected the ball in the just outside her own 18 and dibbled all the way down to the other end, beating out every Flash defender that tried to stop her before slotting it into the net past and outstretched Katelyn Rowland. The home side found themselves up 2-1 in the 47th minute. Though the Flash tried to find the back of the net once again, it was nothing Henninger couldn’t handle. In the 63rd minute, Ohai found the back of the net again from the top corner of the box to give the Dash a two goal lead.

"Defensively we didn't do a good enough job period." - Houston Dash coach Randy Waldrum

Western New York picked up the play from there, continuously testing Henninger and the Dash’s backline. They were finally rewarded in the 70th minute when a flurry in the box gave forward Jessica McDonald a goal to pull one back for her team. The Dash tried to come back, and they got close when Daly streaked down the field and Flash goalkeeper Rowland came all the way to the top of the box, but no one was there for the forward low service. The two teams battled it out to the end, with the Flash pressing for the equalizer which they received in extra time as Lynn Williams got one past Henninger. The Dash tried to find another goal, but were unable to put one away despite having a free kick and a corner right before the whistle blew.

Impact of this game

The Dash as a whole are disappointed to only come away with one point after the performance they put on and the quality of goals scored. When asked about it after the game, Coach Randy Waldrum said, "I'm happy that we're turning the corner a little bit. We're scoring goals, we're creating more chances. Obviously when you're up 3-1, you know, with 15 minutes left or whatever it was, you certainly don't want to lose points which we desparately needed."

Jessica McDonald's goal and assist really made an impact, knowing that she played for the Dash last season. "It's always tough to play on the road," she explained after the game. "So if you can produce or get any points out of it then you know what, we'll take it."

With this tie, the Houston Dash are still second to last on the table with 12 points. The Western New York Flash are tied for second place with 26 points. Both teams will take a break for the Olympics, but the Dash will be back at BBVA Compass Stadium on August 18, when they will play the Washington Spirit in a makeup match.