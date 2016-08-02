Román Torres back to full training with Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders center back Román Torres has returned to full training this week. For those of you that might have been living under a rock the last 11 months, Torres has been out since September 13, 2015, after he suffered a season-ending knee injury (left ACL tear) in the Sounders 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Monday was the first time since his injury that he was able to go through a full training session with the team.

No timetable set for Torres return

Torres, 30, has been a very limited participant in Sounders training this year. It surely is a good sign that he is able to complete training with no setbacks so far. Interim head coach Brian Schmetzer spoke with the media after training on Monday.

“Román went through full training and he worked hard,” Schmetzer said. “So that’s exciting. When he’s ready, he’s going to play. [This weekend] is probably too soon. He needs a full week and [the Orlando game] is on the road and on turf. But we’ll keep him on the right path.”

Torres would add much-needed depth

Román Torres blocks out a defender so goalkeeper Stefan Frei can collect the ball. This was the last time Torres suited up for the Seattle Sounders | Jeff Chiu - Associated Press

Even though Torres is a center back, he would add some much-needed depth for the Sounders. If Torres comes back and slots in next to Chad Marshall, that would free up Brad Evans to add depth to Seattle’s midfield. Torres would instantly provide an upgrade to a team that has allowed 28 goals in 21 games played this season (1.33 per game).

Sounders have yet to see Torres’ full potential

Torres signed with the Sounders on August 12, 2015, after being signed to the roster as a Discovery Signing using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and was immediately inserted into the Sounders starting lineup. He helped the Sounders to a clean sheet in his debut, a 4-0 win over Orlando City. In his four games played, the Sounders gave up four goals and the team went 2-1-1 during that time.

The addition of Torres will be huge but it may be too little, too late to help the Sounders as they find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings in ninth place with 21 points in 21 games played.

What’s next?

The Sounders travel cross-country to take on Orlando City. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET and can be seen on FS1.