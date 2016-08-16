2 Up Front Soccer Show #59

A show full of new and old friends joining Baxter and Simon. Senior Editor of TheCup.US Josh Hakala stops by to help the guys recap all the insane action from the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Simon does his best not to freak out from excitement of talking Open Cup. Orlando Pride and US Women's International Sarah Hagen chats it up in the second segment about her him in Germany, playing with Alex Morgan, her world famous cupcakes and more! The guys butt heads when talking MLS Power Rankings, but come to a healthy conclusion at the end.



Let us know your thoughts about anything we covered on today's show by going [email protected] or www.2upfrontsoccer.com.