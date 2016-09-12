2 Up Front Soccer Show #63: Jessica McDonald (WNY Flash) and Brad Knighton (NE Revolution)

This week's show is full of MAJOR announcements in the first three minutes of the show. Plus, we are moving to a new scheduled time that will be LIVE! Find out more details in the show. Joining this week is Brad Knighton of the New England Revolution and Jessica McDonald from Western New York Flash. With the MLS and NWSL Playoffs around the corner, the guys dive deep into what teams will make the final cut. Also, the guys look at the USMNT success and try to figure out how the heck to say Christian Pulisic's last name....any guesses?