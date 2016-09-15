Seattle Sounders defender Zach Scott retiring after 2016 MLS season

Seattle Sounders center back Zach Scott announced on Thursday that he plans to retire at the end of the 2016 MLS season. The 36-year-old has been with the Sounders since 2002 when they were playing in the USL. This is Scott’s 15th season with the club.

Why retire now?

In his interview with the Seattle Times, Scott explained why he decided to retire now after 15 years.

“I was always worried that when I retired, it would be at a point where I felt like I didn’t have it anymore, that it would be an easy decision. Now, it’s actually a good thing. At least I’m going out not hobbling around, not being pushed out of the team because I can’t do it anymore. I’m doing it of my own volition.”

Scott was a long shot to make the MLS Sounders

Many figured that Scott’s time would come to an end as the Sounders made the jump to MLS. Low and behold, Scott managed to make the team and has held a roster spot ever since. Scott counts all those years since 2009 a blessing.

“Each successive year after 2009 has been a blessing and something I’m really grateful for. But in the same sense, I didn’t have any expectation and when I look back, I don’t have any regrets with how things have gone.”

Scott helped win many trophies

In all of his 15 years with the Sounders, Scott has won four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophies (2009-2012 & 2014), one Supporters’ Shield (2014) and two USL titles. He has scored a total of two goals and assisted on two others in 129 MLS regular season and playoffs appearances. In the 2012 U.S. Open Cup final, Scott scored the game-tying goal in the 86th minute to force extra time against Sporting Kansas City. The Sounders would end up losing 3-2 on penalties.

What’s next

The Sounders return to action this Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Sounders are fighting for their playoff lives as they are currently sitting in ninth place, six points behind the Portland Timbers for the final playoff spot.