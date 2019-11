It's the guys first LIVE show on their new schedule. Today, we are joined by Seattle Reign FC's Manon Melis in the second segment. The guys talk new MLS Power Rankings, Landon Donovan's return, Abby Wambach and much more! If you want to hear the show live, you can find it on Spreaker.com from 12-1 pm Central time or check out the show's Facebook and Twitter pages. Want to learn more about the show? Visit our website, www.2upfrontsoccer.com.