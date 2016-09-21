Joining the program today is ESPN FC Senior Writer Jeff Carlisle. The guys talk about the possibility of a Canadian Premier League, Landon Donovan's goal, USWNT Games/latest news, MLS Power Rankings and more.
2 Up Front Soccer Show #66: (ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle)
