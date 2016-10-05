2 Up Front #69 (WNY Flash Paul Riley and Chicago Red Stars Rory Dames)

The 2016 NWSL Playoffs are almost over so the guys welcome in Western New York Flash head coach Paul Riley and Chicago Red Stars head coach Rory Dames to preview their games and talk about their season overall. CONCACAF Champions League heats up with more MLS teams winning, MLS Playoffs grow closer with each game and of course, England is still looking for a new manager, maybe Simon should apply? Baxter and Simon offer their predictions for NWSL and MLS matches this weekend as well. The show is full of information that will make your soccer appetite satisfied!