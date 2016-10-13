Seattle Sounders midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz suffers right knee sprain

Coming off a 0-0 draw against the Houston Dynamo, the Seattle Sounders got a bit of bad news Thursday morning. Andreas Ivanschitz, who was subbed off in the 11th minute, has a right knee sprain and is expected to miss the final two games of the regular season for the Sounders.

Ruled out immediately for Sunday’s game

Interim head coach Brian Schmetzer immediately ruled out Ivanschitz for their game on Sunday against FC Dallas. This injury is yet another one in a string of injuries for the Sounders. As you all know, Clint Dempsey is out the rest of the year with an irregular heartbeat and Alvaro Fernandez is still trying to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered against the Vancouver Whitecaps on October 2nd. It should be noted that he was seen at training on Thursday morning so there is a chance that he could play on Sunday.

Who replaces Ivanschitz?

As mentioned above, Fernandez could slot into his spot if he is ready to return. The Sounders could also have Brad Evans slide into that role as well. Aaron Kovar, who is recovering from a broken collarbone, could also see time on the left if he has fully recovered from the injury.

Brad Evans (right) will more than likely fill Andreas Ivanschitz spot in the starting XI | Source: Brando Fariis - VAVEL USA

More than likely what will happen is Evans will slot in as he will be available after serving his one-game suspension after receiving a red card against the Whitecaps. It makes the most sense for Schmetzer to insert the veteran into that role. The decision is a little harder to make with Osvaldo Alonso being out after receiving a red card against Houston.

Possible lineup against FC Dallas

Here is who more than likely with be in the starting XI for the Sounders against Dallas.

Frei

Mears-Torres-Marshall-Jones

Friberg-Roldan

Gomez-Lodeiro-Evans

Morris

As you can see, it’s still a pretty strong lineup and should give Dallas a big fight. Dallas is trying to secure the Supporters’ Shield while the Sounders are trying to secure a playoff berth. They are four points clear of the redline and are tied for fourth place with Real Salt Lake.