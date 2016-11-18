Philadelphia Union Goalkeeper Andre Blake wins 2016 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award
Andre Blake takes a goal kick during the Philadelphia Union's visit to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Sounders | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

On Thursday, Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was named the 2016 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. In 32 starts this season, Blake made 99 saves in route to ten wins on the season with six shutouts. In addition to his numerous statistics, Blake also was named a 2016 MLS All-Star.

Blake won the award handily as he earned 24.15% of the vote, over ten percent more than second-place finisher New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles. Club management, media members, and current players vote for the yearly award.

The former University of Connecticut standout was selected as the first overall pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by Philadelphia. Blake only made seven MLS starts up until the beginning of this season due to injuries and roster decisions.

Blake also currently serves as the starting goalkeeper for the Jamaican National Team, where he started all three matches for the Reggae Boys in this year’s Copa America Centenario.