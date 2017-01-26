Larissa Crummer signs with Seattle Reign FC

The Seattle Reign adds another W-League player to its roster for the 2017 NWSL season. The Seattle Reign signed Melbourne City FC player Larissa Crummer, awaiting the approval of her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Melbourne City FC in Seattle

She is one of five Melbourne City FC players who will be playing with the Reign this upcoming NWSL season. The four others include Jess Fishlock, Lauren Barnes, Rebekah Stott, and Beverly Yanez. All five players will travel to Seattle at the conclusion of the W-League season in Australia.

Larissa Crummer celebrates after scoring against Brisbane Roar during round six of W-League | Source: Scott Barbour - Getty Images

Crummer in Australia

Crummer, 21, is her fifth season with the W-League. She played with both Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC before joining Melbourne City FC. Crummer was previously a defender with Sydney FC, but as a forward, she scored Melbourne City’s first W-League goal in her debut in 2015. Crummer concluded her first season with Melbourne City FC with 11 goals and the W-League Golden Boot award. Her goals contributed to City’s undefeated season, ending with a 4-1 victory in the Grand Final.

Crummer was also a part of Australia’s Women’s World Cup roster in 2015. She was the youngest player at 19 on the Australian squad. Crummer made an appearance in Australia’s group stage match against Sweden. The forward also played in Australia’s first World Cup tournament quarterfinal match against Japan.

Joining the NWSL

Crummer, the 5’10” forward, is looking forward to joining her new club, Seattle Reign FC, “I’m excited to join the Reign for the upcoming season, as I’ve heard nothing but positive things about the club”. She also recognized the intensity of the rapidly growing NWSL “This is a new challenge for me in a great league and I’m thankful to Seattle for giving me the opportunity.”

Head Coach Laura Harvey on Crummer

Seattle Reign FC head coach, Laura Harvey, has had her eyes on Crummer for a while, “Crummer was someone that we looked at last year when she played with Jess [Fishlock] and Kim [Little] at Melbourne City, but we felt that maybe last year would be too early for her.”

Harvey, head coach and general manager for Seattle, knows the dimensions Crummer can bring to the Reign, “She’s a dynamic player who will add a new dimension and depth to our attack. We’re excited to see what she can contribute to the club”. Coming into and playing in an American league is no easy task, but both Harvey and Crummer are ready to see what Crummer will do there. Playing in America is a huge challenge, but now is the time to get her here and give her the opportunity to try and achieve that.”