Josef Martinez named MLS Player of the Week for Week Two

Atlanta United had a week of firsts during week two action in MLS. The organization picked up their first ever win during their 6-1 throttling of fellow expansion side Minnesota United FC. They now have their first ever MLS Player of the Week as Josef Martinez was voted the best player in MLS for week two.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan scored his and Atlanta’s first ever hat trick and started the scoring early for the visitors. In just the second minute of play, Martinez timed his run perfectly as Miguel Almirón feed him a perfect through ball. Martinez found himself one-on-one with Minnesota goalkeeper John Alvbage and beat him far post just outside the six-yard box.