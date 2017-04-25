Jess Fishlock named NWSL Player of the Week

For the second straight week, a member of the Seattle Reign has been named NWSL Player of the Week. After Haley Kopmeyer took home the award last week, this week the honor goes to Jess Fishlock.

Fishlock scored the opening goal and assisted on another in the Reign’s 5-1 domination of the Houston Dash last weekend at Memorial Stadium in downtown Seattle. Fishlock is the 15th Seattle player to be honored and it is the third time in her career that she has been awarded the Player of the Week.

This is just the second time that a team has had players be named Player of the Week in consecutive weeks with the Portland Thorns being the other team. This is the first time ever in the history of the league that two players from the same team have taken home the honor in the first two weeks of the season.

Fishlock got the Reign on the board first in the 18th minute with her first goal of the season. The goal capped off a 12-pass, 17-touch sequence that started off of a throw-in my Merritt Mathias. The ball was cycled all over the field before finally finding Megan Rapinoe on the left wing. Rapinoe played a ball into the box to Beverly Yanez that deflected off of her and found its way to Christine Nairn. Nairn laid the ball off perfectly to an onrushing Fishlock, who was able to slot it home to the far post.

The voting breakdown | Source NWSL Media Twitter - @NWSLmedia

Fishlock assisted on Seattle’s second goal when she found Rapinoe at the top of the box. Fishlock played a perfect pass from midfield with a long pass that fell right in front of Rapinoe. After one bounce, Rapinoe fired a volley to into the right corner of the goal to double Seattle’s lead.

Fishlock played all 90 minutes and finished the game with 71 touches, 47 passes, four tackles and three shots on goal.

The Reign travel across the country to take on the Boston Breakers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET and can be seen on go90.

Previous Winners

Week 1 - Haley Kopmeyer