FC Barcelona to own NWSL team in 2018

Today, FC Barcelona's spokesperson, Josep Vives, announced that the club will launch a plan to develop a team in the United States' National Women's Soccer League in 2018.

"In the United States, football is booming, both men's and women's," Vives told sport.es. The US women's [national] team is one of the most powerful in the world, it's a good place for the Barça brand to grow."

FC Barcelona expressed an interest in the growing NWSL late last year right after the organization opened a new office in New York City. Having the third-most valued sports team in the world coming to the league would be huge for not only women's soccer, but soccer in America as a whole.

Vives expressed, "It will help us to measure Barça's knowledge in the United States, we want to be the first European club with a team in the United States professional league."

This is an interesting development since there are many other cities in the United States that have already expressed interest in the NWSL. These places include Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Jose, among many others. The more the NWSL grows, the more attention it seems to be getting - even worldwide from a top tier club.

On the opposite side, it would be huge for the foreign organization. Although they are already known around the world, their women's program would benefit greatly from the exposure the NWSL could provide them with.

With the addition of Barcelona's club, the National Women's Soccer League - which originally had eight teams when it started back in 2013 - would be up to 11 clubs, Barcelona being the third expansion team in the past five - almost six - years.

"Having a team called Barça would have a lot of strength and is very well valued by the American League," he explained.