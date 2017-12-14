Sky Blue FC sign Brazilian star Thaisa

Sky Blue FC announced yesterday that they have signed Brazilian midfielder Thaisa de Moraes Rosa Moreno, pending receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The player, mostly known as Thaisa, brings Olympic experience as well as World Cup experience with her to Sky Blue.

“Thaisa is a distinguished international with outstanding ability on both sides of the ball. Her experience and expertise as a midfield motor will be a huge addition to our roster,” said Head Coach Denise Reddy in the team's press release.

The midfielder made her debut for the Brazil Women’s National Team in 2013 in a 1-0 win over New Zealand. She tallied her first international goal in a 2-0 win against Chile. The Brazilian played in her first Olympic games last year in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She now has 49 caps and 4 goals with Brazil.

Thaisa during a friendly against Australia. | Source: Ashley Feder - Getty Images 1

Thaisa returns to the USA after attending college at Feather River College in California, before transferring after two years to Florida International College in Miami. Following the two seasons at FIU, she started her professional club career with the Brazil club team Foz Cataratas in 2011, before going on to win the Campeonato Paulista with Ferroviaria. She won the Campeonato Brasileiro de Futebol Feminino with Centro Olímpico in 2013.The midfielder then moved to Sweden in 2014 to go and play for Tyresö FF of the Damallsvenskan league, where they advanced to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final.

In late 2014, Thaisa returned to Ferroviária, before going to América Mineiro in Minas Gerais in 2015. Then going to São José Esporte Clube in 2016. She spent the 2017 season with Grindavík of Úrvalsdeild kvenna.

“Needless to say, we are incredibly excited to have Thaisa coming to New Jersey, She is an internationally accomplished player who will provide a huge boost as our roster continues to take shape for the 2018 season. Her leadership and style of play will be a tremendous addition to our team.” said Tony Novo, Sky Blue FC President & General Manager in their press release.