Orlando Pride sign new contract with Chioma Ubogagu

Just three days before the start of preseason, the Orlando Pride signed a new contract with forward, Chioma Ubogagu. The deals of her contract have not been disclosed. In a press conference with Orlando Pride media, head coach Tom Sermanni said that he was excited to have Ubogagu back this season after she played an important role for the team last season.

Last season was Ubogagu's first in Orlando. During her time in purple she played 20 matches and started in 17. Along with this Ubogagu scored four goals for the Pride and tallied four assists. One of these assists being the assist for the first ever goal in Orlando City Stadium against the Washington Spirit.

Chioma Ubogagu vs Washington Spirit | Photo: Colin Ziemer, The Mane Land

Prior to playing in Orlando, Ubogagu was with the Houston Dash. She played one season with Houston and had a total of 15 appearances. She scored one goal and tallied one assist for the Dash and was honored as NWSL Player of the Week in Week 4 of the 2016 season.

Ubogagu was drafted 28th overall in the 2015 NWSL College Draft by Sky Blue FC. Ubogagu did not play for Sky Blue that season due to the fact that she decided to forgo the season and play with Arsenal Ladies. While she played in her hometown of London, she made 21 appearances and scored seven goals for the Gunners.

After an impressive 2017 season with Orlando, Ubogagu earned her first ever call up for the U.S. Women's National Team in October.

Ubogagu will have a tough fight on her hands now with the signing of forward Sydney Leroux. She has shown to be able to play in another positions and be a versatile player. Last season, she even played in the back-line due to the Pride having so many injuries and national team call ups. Her versatility was one of the main reason's why she earned her first national team call up. Since Ubogagu is able to play in different positions, it will add more depth for Orlando in several positions.