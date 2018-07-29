USA vs Australia preview: Rematch ready

The rematch the U.S. Women’s National Team against the Matildas is finally here. Last year the Matildas beat the USWNT, 1-0, and went on to win the 2017 Tournament of Nations. Australia has only won once over the history of 28 matches between the two sides. Australia and the United States won their opening matches, 3-1 and 4-2, respectively. These two squads are even in the standings both with three points and a plus-two goal differential, so if there is a win tomorrow the winner will jump into first place of the tournament. The match will kickoff at 7 pm ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Viewers can find the match on Fox Sports 1.

Familiar foes

There are 10 players on the Matildas squad who play for club in the United States’ native NWSL. Ten players are across six NWSL teams: Orlando Pride, Seattle Reign FC, Houston Dash, Utah Royals FC, Portland Thorns FC, and Chicago Red Stars. This USWNT roster has players from 9 out of the 10 NWSL, with the exception being the Houston Dash. Ashlyn Harris, Alex Morgan, Alanna Kennedy, and Emily van Egmond play for the Orlando Pride. Lydia Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Allie Long all play for the Seattle Reign. Kyah Simon and Claire Polkinghorne play for the Houston Dash but have no club teammates on this USWNT roster. Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press, Amy Rodriguez, and Katrina Gorry are apart of the NWSL’s newest club, Utah Royals FC. Adrianna Franch, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan, Tobin Heath, Hayley Raso, Ellie Carpenter, and Caitlin Foord represent the Portland Thorns. Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Morgan Brian, Casey Short, and Sam Kerr play for the Chicago Red Stars.

Lindsey Horan and Katrina Gorry at the 2017 Tournament of Nations l Source: ussoccer.com

Successful strikers

Alex Morgan and Sam Kerr are in the best form of their career in 2018. Morgan scored three of the USWNT’s four goals against Japan days ago. She has now scored 16 goals in her last 16 games for her country. Morgan has four goals and two assists over 14 games for the Orlando Pride. Kerr in 2017 was the NWSL MVP after scoring a record-breaking 17 goals when she was with Sky Blue FC. She has picked up where she left off in 2017, so far Kerr has nine goals and two assists over 13 games for the Red Stars.

Morgan and Kerr were not the only scorers in their opening matches. A Brazilian own goal started the scoring; however, Tameka Butt had an assist and goal for Australia against Brazil. While Morgan netted her fourth career hattrick the red-hot Megan Rapinoe scored the fourth and final goal over Japan. Rapinoe was nominated for the FIFA Best award, as was Sam Kerr. Rapinoe has four goals and seven assists for country in 2018.