USWNT vs Jamaica for a spot in the 2019 Women's World Cup. (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images) USWNT vs Jamaica Live Stream Commentary in 2018 World Cup Qualifier (0-0)

Follow the USWNT vs. Jamaica stream, score and result of the 2018 World Cup Qualifying match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff for USWNT vs Jamaica is at 8 PM EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.