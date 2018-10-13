USWNT vs Jamaica Live Stream Commentary in 2018 World Cup Qualifier (0-0)
Follow the USWNT vs. Jamaica stream, score and result of the 2018 World Cup Qualifying match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff for USWNT vs Jamaica is at 8 PM EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
Full auto refresh in 60
Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries and starting lineups become available. Then join me Sunday for LIVE game updates.
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will host both semi-final matches. USWNT vs. Jamaica will at 8 PM EST on FS1.
Jamaica’s top goal scorer is Jody Brown with four goals. Brown scored a hat trick against Cuba. Sashana Campbell and Khadija Shaw have two goals each. Deneisha Blackwood, Christina Chang and Mario Sweatman all have one goal in the tournament.
USWNT top goal scorer is Alex Morgan with four. Carli Lloyd is second with three goals. Lloyd scored a hat trick in the Panama match. Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe have two goals each. While Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Sam Mewis and Christen Press all have one goal on the tournament.
Jamaica best finish in the CONCACAF tournament was a fourth place finish in 2006. The island nation was not able to qualify for the World Cup that year due to a different format. This is Jamaica’s sixth CONCACAF Championship appearance and look to have their best finish ever. The 64th FIFA ranked Jamaican squad could be the first team (men or women) in the nation's history to ever qualify for a World Cup.
If the USWNT win this match, they will have a chance to win their eighth CONCACAF Championship title. The USWNT will also have a chance to defend their World Cup Championship in France for their eighth consecutive appearance. The defending World Champions and number one FIFA ranked USWNT team will have a chance to win back to back Championships since Germany did it last in 2003 and 2007.
Jamaica is coming into the semi-final with a 2W-1L-0D record in Group B finishing second with six points. The Reggae Girls lost their opening match against Canada surprising many with their speed and quality defense but losing by a 2-0 final. Favorites to qualify to the next round, Costa Rica was expected to beat Jamaica. Khadija Shaw scored the lone goal in the 46 minute in a 1-0 upset of the Costa Ricans. Finally, Jamaica dominated CONCACAF Championship debutantes Cuba 9-0 to advance the semis. Jamaica are now one win away from qualifying for their first ever Women’s World Cup.
USWNT are undefeated in the tournament 3W-0L-0D earning nine points, winning Group A over Panama, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago. The US have outscored their opponents by a 18-0 margin with Alex Morgan leading the scoring with four. The Americans are playing at the top of their game and are prime to defend their CONCACAF Championship.
Canada and Panama will open up the day with the first semi-final at 5 PM EST followed by USWNT and Jamaica. Not only will the winners of the semi-finals advance to the championship match but will also qualify to the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s Live coverage of the 2018 Women's World Cup qualifier and CONCACAF Women’s Championship semi-final match between the United States Women National Team and Jamaica. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be your host. From now until kickoff on Sunday, October 14 at 8 PM EST, I will be keeping you updated on news and notes. Be sure to come back for LIVE updates.