Darian Jenkins traded from the North Carolina Courage to Seattle Reign FC

Darian Jenkins has become the next signing acquired by Seattle Reign FC this off season. The forward was acquired by the Reign for the upcoming season from the North Carolina Courage in exchange for the Reign's ninth overall pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft.

Seattle feel that Jenkins has 'great potential'

Head coach Vladko Andonovski spoke to the Reign's official website about the arrival of Jenkins, stating that he had had his "eye on her for a long time". Andonovski went on to say that Jenkins had been a great goal scorer in college and he felt that she had "great potential to be an impactful player" in the league.

Jenkins also released a statement about joining Seattle, expressing her excitement about not only joining the team but also meeting the rest of her teammates and the coaching staff. She also thanked the Reign for moving forward with her trade and looked forward to "continue building on the success the team had last year".

Jenkins will aid the roster during a World Cup year

The former University of California - Los Angeles striker will bring some needed depth to the Reign's roster especially once all the national team players head off to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. At UCLA, Jenkins proved to be an effective player as she scored 29 goals in 76 appearances but her senior year was cut short when she fractured her fibula in the latter stages of the season.

Despite the injury, her potential was enough to make the Courage draft her as the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. Due to that injury, Jenkins did not make any appearances in the 2017 National Women's Soccer League season but she did make 14 appearances for North Carolina in 2018. Her first professional goal arrived in the International Champions Cup against Paris Saint-Germain and she will be hoping to add to that tally next year with the Reign.

