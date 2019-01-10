NWSL News Roundup: Draft Week

The day before the draft proved to be a hectic one around the NWSL. The Chicago Red Stars was at the forefront of trading news making a pair of trades with Sky Blue FC and the Washington Spirit. USWNT young center back, Tierna Davidson, has decided to forego her final collegiate season at Stanford. The 2019 NWSL College Draft will be held in Chicago on January 10th at 12 p.m. ET. The Draft can be followed along on the NWSL Facebook (Facebook.com/NWSL), Youtube page (YouTube.com/NWSL), or the NWSL website.

The first event was a trade between Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars. The Red Stars sent Sky Blue their first round sixth pick in this year's Draft and their highest second-round pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft. In return, Sky Blue sent Katie Johnson to Chicago. Sky Blue now have picks 2, 3, 6, 10, 11, 19, 28 and 34.

Katie Johnson spent one season with Sky Blue FC. | Source: NWSL Soccer

Following that trade Chicago made a trade with the Washington Spirit, sending Draft picks around. Chicago gave Washington their seventh overall pick in this years Draft. In exchange, the Spirit sent the Red Stars their 20th overall pick in this year's Draft and their first round pick in next years Draft. Chicago now has picks 1, 15, 20, 24, 26, and 33. Washington now has picks 4, 7, 8, 29, and 31.

Davidson is currently a junior at Stanford but has made the decision to enter the NWSL Draft. She is now favored to be the first overall pick in the Draft. Davidson is currently in Portugal with the USWNT where she probably was nudged toward playing professionally. It is much more favorable for Jill Ellis to have one of her starting center backs training at a high level and being match fit as the World Cup comes closer. Davidson did not see as much of the field as she would have liked to this past collegiate season after she fractured her ankle in September. It is expected Chicago will pick her with their number one overall pick, which means Chicago won the day acquiring Katie Johnson and Tierna Davidson.