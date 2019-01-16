Beverly Yanez re-signs with Seattle Reign FC

A stalwart at the club will be returning for at least one more season as Seattle Reign FC announced on Monday that Beverly Yanez would be returning for the 2019 National Women's Soccer League season.

Yanez has been with the club since 2014 and has become a player that both fans and neutral alike appreciate, and her extension will no doubt please many Seattle fans especially in the wake of Nahomi Kawasumi's transfer.

Both Yanez and the club look forward to continuing on together

Seattle's owner and president, Bill Predmore, spoke to the club's website about the re-signing of Yanez. Predmore stated that Yanez was a "truly special player, both on and off the pitch" and that her "incredible work ethic" as well as her reading of the game and "relentless positivity" had made a staple in Seattle.

The forward herself released a statement to the club's website, stating how "extremely excited and thankful" she was to be returning to Seattle once again, and that she was looking forward to helping the team find success in 2019.

Yanez celebrates scoring a key goal as Seattle looked to advance in the 2014 playoffs | Source: nwslsoccer.com

Yanez has proven to be a productive player in the NWSL

As previously noted, Beverly Yanez joined the Seattle Reign in 2014 on loan from INAC Kobe Leonessa before signing with Seattle permanently in 2015. Yanez helped the team to back to back NWSL Shield-winning season in 2014 and 2015, and on both ocassions, provided pivotal goals as the club reached two consecutive NWSL Championships. During that period, she was also named to the NWSL Best XI in 2015 as she showed time and time again what a prescence she could be in front of goal.

Last season Yanez made 20 appearances for the Reign as they went back to the NWSL Playoffs for the first time since 2015. In July last year, she became only the third player in Seattle's history for play in 100 games for the club, joining the likes of Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock on that list. Overall, in her five seasons at Seattle, Yanez has scored 23 goals and will look to add to that tally this upcoming season.

Quotes via TheBold.com