Gonzalo 'Pity' Martínez signs for Atlanta United FC

After weeks of speculation, Gonzalo 'Pity' Martínez is now an Atlanta United FC player. The former Club Atlético River Plate midfielder was announced today by Atlanta and no transfer fee was announced by the club.

The 25-year old Argentine will take up a fourth Designated Player slot within the team's roster and is another sign of the pending departure of Miguel Almirón. If Almirón moves away this month as many expect, Atlanta will have a great replacement in 'Pity' Martínez.

Martínez with the Copa Libertadores trophy | Source: reuters.com

Martínez looks forward to his new challenge

Speaking to the club's official website, Martínez spoke about his excitement in joining Atlanta. He stated that the club had "shown a lot of trust" in him and that he was looking forward to working with new head coach Frank de Boer and the rest of his teammates. He ended his statement by saying he hoped to "continue making history at the club".

Vice President and Technical Director of Atlanta United Carlos Bocanegra also offered a few thoughts about the signing of Martínez. Bocanegra stated that the club was happy to have secured Martínez on a long-term contract as his abilities compliment the way Atlanta like to play and that the club expected him to "make a smooth transition to Major League Soccer".

Martínez' potential is there for all to see

Martínez celebrates scoring his first senior international goal | Source: mundoalbiceleste.com

Before his excellent year with River Plate in 2018, Martínez made his professional debut in 2011 with Huracán in Argentina's Primera B Nacional League. During his 97 appearances there, he scored ten goals and helped the team secure promotion to the first division and win the 2013 Copa Argentina. After such an outstanding season with Huracán, River Plate came calling and he moved to the club in January 2015. There he went on to make 167 appearances in all competitions and scored 33 goals.

With River Plate, Martínez won two Copa Libertadores, two Copa Argentinas and a Supercopa Argeintina. He was also named the 2018 Rey del Futbol de America due to his performances last year with his former side.

For the national team, Martínez has two caps and scored one goal on his debut in 2018. He will be hoping his time in Atlanta further cements his place with Argentina in the future.