Miguel Almirón moves on from Atlanta, joins Newcastle United 

After two magnificent season in Major League Soccer, Miguel Almirón will now start a new chapter in his career with Newcastle United FC. The former Atlanta United FC midfielder had been rumored to be on his way out of the MLS and Newcastle were the team that offered Atlanta the best deal for them to part ways with their creative talisman.

Newcastle paid Atlanta a reported $28 million (£21.5 million) to secure Almirón's services, making him the biggest MLS transfer to date.

Miguel Almirón will hope to boost Newcastle's bid to avoid relegation | Source: skysports.com

Atlanta wish Almirón all the best with his new team

Speaking to the club's official website, Atlanta President Darren Eales thanked Almirón for his contributions over the last two years. Eales pointed out that when Atlanta first brought Almirón to the MLS, they knew that he was a "fantastically talented player" who could go on to a "top European league" if he fulfilled his potential in Atlanta. Eales stated that two years on, Almirón had done just that and that the club wished him "nothing but the best in his career".

Eales then went on to talk about the transfer fee that Atlanta had received, stating that it was a "landmark day" for the team. The fee is so far the biggest transfer in league history and that it showed that the club's "model of signing top young players" and developing them was on the right road.

Almirón set the league on fire during his stint in the MLS

Miguel Almirón celebrates winning the MLS Cup with his teammates | Source: USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Almirón arrived in Atlanta in 2017 as part of the new team's first ever Major League Soccer side and he was influential in making Atlanta the force that it is today. His two season in the MLS saw him win the 2017 Newcomer of the Year award and saw him named to the MLS Best XI and the MLS All-Star teams in consecutive season.

During his Atlanta days, Almirón made 70 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and picking up 30 assists. His final act in the MLS was to help Atlanta make the playoffs for the first time in their history and become the MLS Cup champions for the first time as well. In 2018, Almirón's career high 12 goals showed that he had added a clinical edge to his finishing and his 14 assists helped his team record a historic season in their short MLS history.

Almirón will now try to be as influential in the English Premier League as he was in Major League Soccer and if he can come close to replicating the form he showed MLS fans across the globe, then Newcastle have a very tidy player on their hands.

Quotes via ATLUTD.com