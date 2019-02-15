Washington Spirit sign two Australian internationals

The National Women's Soccer League offseason signings continued with the announcement that the Washington Spirit had signed Australian internationals Amy Harrison and Chloe Logarzo. Harrison joins the Spirit full-time from Sydney FC while Logarzo has been loaned to the Spirit by the same team.

The Spirit are pleased to bring in international experience

Spirit head coach Richie Burke released a statement about the two signings on the club's official website, stating that adding two players of "proven international pedigree" was "huge for the club". Burke also noted that he had spoken to the two new signings and they were "very excited" to join Washington and hopefully make a "huge impact" with the team and in the NWSL.

Burke also noted that Sydney was in the finals of the W-League and it was "no accident" that the team had made it there as he believed that players like Harrison and Logarzo are "serial winners" and helped their team make it to the finals. Burke ended his statement by saying that he knew both Australians would bring that type of mentality to the Spirit had help them make it to the NWSL Playoffs once again.

Amy Harrison in action for Sydney FC | Source: sydneyfc.com

Both midfielders are proven quality at the domestic and international level

Chloe Logarzo has long been on the radar for many fans of the women's game and in 2018, was named Sydney FC's Player of the Year due to her performances. For the national team, Logarzo has picked up 29 caps and scored six goals as Australia has cemented their place as one of the top teams in the world right now.

Harrison spent most of the 2018 season out due to injury but during her nine starts, she made a difference for Sydney and that helped push the Spirit into signing her. At the international level, Harrison has eight caps but has not gotten on the scoresheet yet. The two 'Matildas' will be looking to get onto the World Cup roster and a strong showing for the Spirit would definitely aid their bids to represent their country this summer.

Quotes via WashingtonSpirit.com