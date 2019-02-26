Christine Nairn traded from the Orlando Pride to the Houston Dash

The Houston Dash released an announcement today, stating that they had traded with the Orlando Pride in order to acquire midfielder Christine Nairn. The Pride received one international roster spot for this season and a third and fourth-round pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft, in exchange for Nairn.

Clarkson looks to Nairn's experience to help the Dash this season

With so many players going to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup this summer, having someone like Nairn within their ranks can only be a positive for the Dash. Head coach James Clarkson spoke to the club's official website, stating that Nairn was a "fantastic addition to the Dash" as she brought a "wealth of experience" due to her time in the National Women's Soccer League.

The 28-year old midfielder has made 132 appearances in the NWSL and has also played abroad in the W-League, making 49 appearances there. During her time in the NWSL, Nairn scored 30 goals, some of them spectacular long-range efforts, and in 2016, her best season to date, helped the Washington Spirit finish second in the standings. Nairn has also featured for the United States Women's National Team, earning two caps, and has played at the national level in youth teams for a long time.

Christine Nairn in action for Orlando | Source: newdayreview.com

The Dash hope that Nairn can help them reach the playoffs

Christine Nairn was traded to the Orlando Pride in 2018 from Reign FC and made 20 appearances for the Pride, picking up one goal as well. Her time in Orlando was not as prolific as it had been when she was with the Spirit but her quality is still there. Clarkson has on his hands a player who not only knows the league inside-and-out but given the right role, can influence games in a positive way.

The Dash continue to search for a way and a team that will lead them to the NWSL Playoffs for the first time in their history and by bringing in Nairn, they have addressed a weakness in the team that has been there for a long time. Nairn can play deep or further up the field and her set piece ability is right up there with some of the best in the NWSL. If she can replicate her 2016 form, especially in a season where teams will be without key players due to the World Cup, the Dash could make their playoff goal a reality.

Quotes via HoustonDynamo.com