Portland Thorns 2019 preseason roster

Yesterday, the National Women’s Soccer League kicked off preseason ahead of their seventh season. The Portland Thorns released their 32 player roster ahead of the start of camp.

Out of the 32 players 12 have not yet reported to camp, including big names like Tobin Heath, and the Thorns captain Christine Sinclair. Also not in camp yet is Australian internationals Ellie Carpenter,Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso. Included in the roster are Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Bella Bixby(formerly Geist) who have been apart of the Thorns in the past.

The Thorns have one of their draft picks, Emily Ogle who has been invited into camp. Another name is Gabby Seiler, who was drafted last year in 2018, but missed the season due to a knee injury.

The team is set to play the first half of their season on the road, due to construction at Providence Park. Their first home game in set in June against Chicago.

2019 Thorns FC Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Britt Eckerstrom, Adrianna Franch (NYR), Bella Bixby (formerly Geist)

Defenders (9): Elizabeth Ball, Ellie Carpenter (NYR), Kelli Hubly, Meghan Klingenberg, Emily Menges, Madison Pogarch (NRI), Katherine Reynolds, Gabby Seiler, Emily Sonnett (NYR)

Midfielders (11): Celeste Boureille, Dagny Brynjarsdottir (NYR), Katy Byrne (NRI), Connie Caliz (NRI), Tobin Heath (NYR), Arden Holden (NRI), Lindsey Horan, Emily Ogle (CDP), Midge Purce, Angela Salem (NYR), Sandra Yu (NYR)

Forwards (9): Simone Charley (NRI), Ana Crnogorcevic (NYR), Marissa Everett (NRI, NYR), Caitlin Foord (NYR), Tyler Lussi, Ifeoma Onumonu, Hayley Raso (NYR), Christine Sinclair(NYR), Mallory Weber

Key:

CDP – 2019 NWSL College Draft pick

NRI – Non-roster invitee

NYR – Not yet reported to camp