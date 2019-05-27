2019 FIFA World's Women's Cup Preview: Canada

When Canada hosted the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, they were only able to make it the quarter final stage. This time around, under Kenneth Heiner-Møller, the Canadians hope to have an even deeper run at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Canada has been placed in the Group E and will be up against Cameroon, the Netherlands and New Zealand. All things considered, Canada should be able to make at least the Round of 16 based on their overall talent.

Sinclair looks to lead from the front once again

Christine Sinclair is key for Canada's ambitions this summer | Source: canadasoccer.com

For over a decade, Christine Sinclair has been a lynch pin for Canadian soccer and she still remains the best player on the team. Sinclair is only six goals away from breaking the all-time goal-scoring record which is currently held by former U.S. international Abby Wambach, and although she could not take a step closer to that tally against Spain recently, many expect her to break that record this summer.

What will aid Sinclair, and in turn Canada's quest is the level of talent around her this time around. Janine Beckie and Jessie Fleming continue to impress while stalwarts Sophie Schmidt and Desiree Scott​​​​​​​ are all available for selection. If the rest of the team can keep defenders occupied, Sinclair can and will hurt any defense in front of her. Canada's hopes lie with Sinclair but this time around, she has an able supporting cast to make Canadian dreams come true.

The final group game could be key to Canada's ambitions

Kadeisha Buchanan has become vital for Canada since her debut in 2013 | Source: canadasoccer.com

Canada's final group game is against the Netherlands and it may end up being a vital moment for both teams' World Cup aspirations. Both teams are expected to qualify for the knock out stages but the winner of this match will probably top the group and thus, have an easier route to the latter stages of the World Cup.

The Dutch have improved since Canada beat them at the last World Cup during the group stages so the likes of Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence will have to be at their very best to keep the likes of Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens and Shanice van de Sanden quiet for 90 minutes. In any case, that final day in Group E is set to be an enthralling one as both teams will look to give themselves a boost going into the knock out stages.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D'Angelo, Stephanie Labbé, Kailen Sheridan.

Defenders: Lindsey Agnew, Kadeisha Buchanan, Allysha Chapman, Ashley Lawrence, Rebecca Quinn, Jayde Riviere, Shannon Woeller, Shelina Zadorsky.

Midfielders: Gabrielle Carle, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Sophie Schmidt, Desiree Scott.

Forwards: Janine Beckie, Jenna Hellstrom, Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon, Christine Sinclair.