2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Germany

Germany look to add another title to their illustrious history this summer at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup but first they will have to navigate a Group B that also includes China PR, Spain and South Africa.

After a shaky start to their qualifying campaign, the Germans have found a system and style that could lead them to another major trophy.

Popp looks to lead the line and her nation to a World Cup

Alexandra Popp and Dzsenifer Marozsán look to lead Germany to glory | Source: Imago/Team2

Germany have quality throughout their team but at the top of their attack will be Alexandra Popp. Popp has had many titles at youth level, at senior level and at club level, and comes off a great club season with VfL Wolfsburg where the team won a domestic double. Now she looks to add to her 46 international goals on route to a World Cup title.

Behind Popp will be the mercurial Dzsenifer Marozsán who is also coming off a great club season after suffering an injury last summer that had her out for a few months. Marozsán is probably one of the best, if not the best, creative midfielder in the game right now and if she is on form, Germany can go a long, long way at the World Cup.

Goalkeeping is a worry for the Germans

Almuth Schult needs to have a big tournament for Germany | Source: sport1.de

Almuth Schult has played at the highest level for a long time as a teammate of Popp at both club and at the international level. However, she comes into this tournament after some inconsistent performances for Germany over recent months. That is not to say Schult cannot have a career-defining tournament and help her country win the World Cup but her performances do bring up some uncomfortable questions for Germany.

Laura Benkarth is a capable understudy for Schult but is unlikely to see much game time as Schult is the undisputed starting goalkeeper for Germany. With that in mind, Germany will hope that their defense will hold steady long enough for their midfield and forwards to wreck havoc on their opponents, like they did at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Almuth Schult, Laura Benkarth, Merle Frohms.

Defenders: Carolin Simon, Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier, Marina Hegering, Lena Goeßling, Johanna Elsig, Verena Schweers, Sara Doorsoun.

Midfielders: Lena Oberdor, Svenja Huth, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Sara Däbritz, Giulia Gwinn, Linda Dallmann, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull, Turid Knaak.

Forwards: Lea Schüller, Alexandra Popp, Klara Bühl.