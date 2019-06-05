2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Italy

Italy find themselves in Group C alongside Australia, Brazil and Jamaica and will try to upset the predictions by qualifying for the knock out stages of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Italy have not played at the World Cup since 1999 and will try to give a good account of themselves this summer after 20 years away from the biggest stage in soccer.

Italy look to rely on Bonansea and Girelli

Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girelli helped Juventus to a second Serie A title this season | Source: imagephotoagency.it

Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girelli are no strangers to the Italian national team and they will be who their country pin their hopes on to help them progress in the competition. Bonansea has shown in her club performances that she has the ability to produce some sensational goals and runs through the middle of the field. If she can get on the ball often for Italy, they will be a dangerous outfit to face going forward.

Cristiana Girelli is certainly someone who will benefit from Bonansea's talent as she is the most prolific goal scorer on the team. Both she and Bonansea play for Juventus F.C., and will look to use that connection they have built up during the Serie A season as they won the title to push Italy forward at the World Cup.

On their day, Italy have shown to be a tough opponent

Italy look to shock the world this summer | Source: Stijn Audooren-Sportpix.be

Coming into the World Cup this year, Italy have put in some impressive performances. They have managed to get wins against the likes of Wales, Switzerland, Thailand and Chile as they ramped up their World Cup preparation. Those results are not surprising for anyone who has been following the game in Italy as their domestic league has helped the national team develop players capable of match-winning performances.

Group C is a difficult group for all of the teams involved as every team has the ability to win games through individual brilliance and team effort. Italy know they will be considered underdogs in their group but they have shown in recent matches that they can and will put in a strong performance against anyone. With how inconsistent Brazil has been, Jamaica still being an unknown quantity on the world stage and Australia having shown some defensive frailties recently, Italy could possible sneak into the knock out stages should results go their way.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Laura Giuliani, Chiara Marchitelli, Rosalia Pipitone.

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Lisa Boattin, Laura Fusetti, Sara Gama, Alia Guagni, Elena Linari, Linda Tucceri.

Midfielders: Valentina Bergamaschi, Barbara Bonansea, Valentina Cernoia, Aurora Galli, Manuela Giugliano, Alice Parisi, Martina Rosucci, Annamaria Serturini.

Forwards: Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Ilaria Mauro, Daniela Sabatino, Stefania Tarenzi.