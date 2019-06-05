2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Review: Korea Republic

Four years ago, Korea Republic made it to the Round of 16 at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and were knocked out by France. This summer, they face the hosts again in Group A along with Nigeria and Norway. Their aim will be to once again make the knock out stages and go as far as they can.

Ji So-yun and Yeo Min-ji look to help Korea Republic make it out of the group stages

Ji So-yun is the best player Korea Republic have | Source: the-afc.com

Ji So-yun is probably the most recognizable player for the 'Taegeuk Nangja' due to playing for Chelsea F.C. Women for the last five years. Her prominence is no mistake as she has been pivotal for both Chelsea and Korea Republic throughout her career. Ji So-yun has the ability to unlock defenses but her teammates have to give her the ball as much as possible for her to influence the game.

Along with Ji So-yun, Yeo Min-ji will look to put the ball into the back of the net. Yeo Min-ji was recalled to the national team this year and has been in good form. She missed the last World Cup due to an ACL injury and will be looking to make up for that this year.

Group A will have three teams looking to qualify second

Korea Republic were no match for France four years ago | Source: Paul Chiasson-The Canadian Press

Most people believe France will qualify top of the group when all is said and done. That leaves Korea Republic, Nigeria and Norway to fight it out for second. Korea Republic will have just as much chance as any of these teams coming into the start of the group stages.

The 'Taegeuk Nangja' are vulnerable at the back and the other teams could exploit that. They are not alone in that as Norway and Nigeria are also slightly frail at the back but of Korea Republic can stay strong at the back and take their chances when they fall to them, they have just as much a chance as Nigeria and Norway to make it out of the group in second.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Kang Ga-ae, Kim Min-jung, Jung Bo-ram.

Defenders: Lee Eun-mi, Jeong Yeonga, Hwang Bo-ram, Kim Do-yeon, Lim Seon-joo, Shin Dam-yeong, Jang Sel-gi, Kim Hye-ri.

Midfielders: Lee Mina, Cho Soh-yun, Moon Mira, Kang Yu-mi, Lee Yong-ju, Lee Sod-am, Kang Chae-rin.

Forwards: Ji Soy-un, Jung Seolbin, Yeo Min-ji, Lee Geum-min, Son Hwa-yeon.