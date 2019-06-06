2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Norway

Norway managed to get to the Round of 16 four years ago and they will be looking to better that achievement at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Their task will not be easy as they are part of Group A which also includes France, Nigeria and Korea Republic.

Despite missing their best player, Norway are still a formidable outfit

In Hansen and Herlovsen, Norway have two very capable players | Source: Getty Images

Many stories have been written about Ada Hegerberg's decision to not be a part of the Norwegian national team setup. Any team would be less of a team if a player of Hegerberg's caliber was unavailable but Norway are still a capable team all the same.

Caroline Graham Hansen is a player in particular who can change games in an instant. After a successful five years at VfL Wolfsburg, Hansen will now play with FC Barcelona. Her time in Germany proved that when fit, Hansen is a gifted midfielder and Norway will hope that she is raring to go in a few days time. Isabell Herlovsen is another attacker that could help Norway achieve their goals. Herlovsen is in good form coming into the World Cup and is the most experienced striker on the team right now. If both she and Hansen have good start to their World Cups, Norway have every chance of reaching the Round of 16.

Norway need to find a tactic that works for them

Martin Sjögren looks to lead Norway to glory | Source: fotball.no

Like others in their group, Norway is expected to be fighting for second when all is said and done. Both Nigeria and Korea Republic have defensive frailties that Norway could exploit but so far, head coach Martin Sjögren's tactics have been puzzling at best. In previous major tournaments, Norway have played almost within themselves which has led to them not playing as well as they can given the talent in their team.

That has to change if they want to get out of Group A and into the Round of 16. France will no doubt finish in first but Norway know that picking up results against Nigeria and Korea Republic will not be easy either. If they can put together the right tactic and formation to test the other teams' defenses, they can make a push for the knock out stages and be this year's dark horses.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Ingrid Hjelmseth, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Oda Marie Hove Bogstad.

Defenders: Ingrid Moe Wold, Maria Thorisdottir, Stine Hovland, Synne Skinnes Hansen, Maren Mjelde, Kristine Minde, Cecilie Redisch Kvamme.

Midfielders: Vilde Boe Risa, Therese Sessy Åsland, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Amalie Vevle Eikeland, Guro Reiten, Frida Maanum, Emilie Haavi, Karina Saevik.

Forwards: Elise Thorsnes, Isabell Herlovsen, Caroline Hansen, Lisa-Marie Utland, Emilie Nautnes.