2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Spain

Spain has become one of the more interesting teams to watch over recent years as an established domestic league has allowed a lot of the players to develop their skills professionally. This has lead them to a second World Cup appearance after making the quarter finals at the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro.

The goal is to do the same at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup but it will not be easy as they have to face Germany, China PR and South Africa in Group B first to qualify for the knock out stages.

It's time for players to step up for Spain

Jennifer Hermoso is primed to have a memorable World Cup | Source: sefutbol.com

Spain have recently began to produce the results to match the talent they have within their team and in a few days time, those players can show just how much they have developed since the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. Players like Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes, Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas are all at the top of their game right now and should not be over-awed by the occasion.

A lack of experience in a professional capacity can no longer be an excuse as the domestic league in Spain has produced some great moments during the season and helped a team like FC Barcelona become competitive enough to reach the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League. That should translate at the World Cup if head coach Jorge Vilda can set up his team correctly. He did so at Euro 2017 and if he can do again, then add in how much this team has grown over the last few years, Spain can easily become the 'dark horse' team of this tournament.

A lack of quality in the final third has hurt Spain in the past

Goals were an issue for Spain for years ago | Source: Minas Panagiotakis-Getty Images

For all of their talent across the field, Spain seem to be unable to breakdown teams despite their overall dominance in possession. At times, when they increase their tempo of play, they have been able to play that final telling pass that opens up defenses for them but more often than not, Spain struggle to make their possession count where it matters most.

They have the talent within their team to score goals as players like Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas have shown throughout their careers but because of how Spain like to play, those players become almost redundant in front of goal due to a lack of incisiveness in the final third. If Spain want to make the knock out stages for the first time in their history, they need to find a way to make their possession turn into goals on a regular basis.

Roster

Goalkeeepers: Dolores Gallardo, Sandra Paños, María Asunción.

Defenders:​​​​​​​ Celia Jiménez, Leila Ouahabi, Irene Paredes, Ivana Andrés, Marta Torrejón, María Pilar León, Andrea Pereira.

Midfielders:​​​​​​​ Victoria Losada, Marta Corredera, Alexia Putellas, Patricia Guijarro, Virginia Torrecilla, Silvia Meseguer, Aitana Bonmatí, Amanda Sampedro, Andrea Falcón.

Forwards:​​​​​​​ Mariona Caldentey, Jennifer Hermoso, Lucía García, Nahikari García.